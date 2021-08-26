Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $323.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESS. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.19.

ESS stock opened at $317.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $336.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.09.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.9% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

