Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $289,432.00

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $22.01 million and $289,432.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00053188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.19 or 0.00760950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00099385 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,253,489 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.