Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

CUYTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock remained flat at $$14.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

