European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 58,173 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 37,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get European Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,180,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,597,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 948.2% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 233,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 211,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.