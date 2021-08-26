Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.68 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.29. 1,645,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 498.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 55,896 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,053,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

