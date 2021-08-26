Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $16.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 11,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,979. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $588.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76.

In other Evolus news, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $423,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $242,067.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,860 shares of company stock worth $1,779,481 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

