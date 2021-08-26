Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

