EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Update

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

EVRAZ stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 4,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03. EVRAZ has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.03%.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

