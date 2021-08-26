Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 121.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,379. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $204.43 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $208.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.