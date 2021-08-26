Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,359 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 257.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $325,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 62.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $5,425,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $102.19 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

