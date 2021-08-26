Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Shares of MSI opened at $241.33 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.81 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

