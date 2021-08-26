Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $177,000 Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,574,000 after acquiring an additional 102,218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after acquiring an additional 525,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,869,000 after buying an additional 226,650 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.71. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

