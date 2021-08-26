Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cigna by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

Shares of CI opened at $211.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.48. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.