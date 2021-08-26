Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Exelon in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

EXC opened at $48.89 on Thursday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Exelon by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 65.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

