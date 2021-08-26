Express (NYSE:EXPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.

EXPR stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59. Express has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $425.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,344 shares of company stock valued at $720,627. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Express stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.66% of Express worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

