Extra Space Storage Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.25 Per Share (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a report issued on Sunday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

EXR stock opened at $180.23 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $181.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 220,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

