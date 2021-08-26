F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mwig Llc Sells 1,231,555 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F45 Training stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FXLV shares. Roth Capital started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

