Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.6% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 9.3% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock worth $950,557,856. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $367.05. The stock had a trading volume of 215,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

