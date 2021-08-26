Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $65.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,195,374.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,681 shares of company stock worth $4,860,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 23.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

