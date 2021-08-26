Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.650-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.34 million.Fastly also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.07. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $338,264.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,602,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,894 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

