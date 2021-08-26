Fatcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Fatcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Fatcoin has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $2.08 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.07 or 0.00754639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00098621 BTC.

Fatcoin Coin Profile

Fatcoin (CRYPTO:FAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Fatcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.