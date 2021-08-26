Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded down $12.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,828.81. 1,028,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,045. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,605.79. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,848.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

