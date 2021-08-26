Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Purchases 27,463 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,463 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 9.3% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.97. 2,361,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,173. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.