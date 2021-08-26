Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $550.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,913. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

