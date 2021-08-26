Filecoin (FIL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $747.67 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Filecoin has a market cap of $7.28 billion and approximately $747.67 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $73.05 or 0.00154279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00122170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,378.96 or 1.00057902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.84 or 0.01026031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.89 or 0.06681700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 99,586,130 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

