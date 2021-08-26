Financial Advantage Inc. Sells 5,255 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Advantage Inc. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 3.4% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.23. 109,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,440,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

