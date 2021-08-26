Financial Advantage Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Financial Advantage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Sysco comprises about 2.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.39. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

