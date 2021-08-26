Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,905 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after buying an additional 257,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after buying an additional 230,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after buying an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

