Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 9,407 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 533.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,203 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $315.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of -3.58. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

