Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.94% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

NYSEARCA:HUSV opened at $33.43 on Thursday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66.

