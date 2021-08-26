Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $910,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 24.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 52.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $59,835,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

