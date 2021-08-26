Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.28. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

