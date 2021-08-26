Financial Contrast: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Microvast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 3,252.29 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -1.82 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Microvast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Eos Energy Enterprises and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 4 0 3.00 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 104.90%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.92%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -97.39% -82.55% Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Microvast on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

