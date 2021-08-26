Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AROW. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $552.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

