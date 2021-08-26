Financial Counselors Inc. Has $204,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 341,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.59. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

