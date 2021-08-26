Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $274,000 in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,962,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $195.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.42. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.18 and a 12 month high of $227.07. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.59.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

