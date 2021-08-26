Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $165.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.22. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

