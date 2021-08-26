Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $83.83 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.30.

