Financial Survey: Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) versus Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -525.04% Etsy 22.45% 73.54% 18.54%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 0 2 16 0 2.89

Etsy has a consensus target price of $223.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.24%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Etsy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A Etsy $1.73 billion 14.84 $349.25 million $2.69 75.20

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Etsy beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

