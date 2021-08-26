First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,794,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,300,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,906,000 after buying an additional 315,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,694. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.49.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

