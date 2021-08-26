First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,590 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Solar by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,305 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,202 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,844 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,147,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 806,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,739. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

