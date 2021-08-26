First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Down 93.5% in August

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the July 29th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FEM stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,191. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

