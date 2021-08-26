First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 292,437 shares.The stock last traded at $45.64 and had previously closed at $45.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.77.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.