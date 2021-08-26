First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.94

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.94 and last traded at $115.94, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

