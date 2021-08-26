First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the July 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,271 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 147,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,301,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNY traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $73.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,333. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32.

