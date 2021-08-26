First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $172.41 and last traded at $172.26. Approximately 34,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 64,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBT. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

