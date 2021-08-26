First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.64 and last traded at $70.64. Approximately 5,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.38.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.