Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 28.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. 10,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

