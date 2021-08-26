Fletcher Building Limited Announces Dividend of $0.42 (OTCMKTS:FCREY)

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4171 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS:FCREY opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Fletcher Building has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

