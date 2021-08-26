Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FND traded down $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $117.24. 491,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

